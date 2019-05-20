UPDATED: Buhari Appoints New FAAN Managing Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Yadudu, a seasoned aviator in domestic, regional and transcontinental scheduled passenger and cargo operations, was announced as the new MD of FAAN in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, S. Zakari, on Monday.

The former Director of FAAN Operations will take over from Saleh Dunoma who recently retired after over 30 years of service in the Authority.

Yadudu’s appointment letter, which was sighted by THE WHISTLER, states that his engagement “is with effect from 20th May, 2019 in line with the Conditions of Service of the Federal Airport Authority as contained in the extant rules and regulations on such appointment, as approved for your Agency by the Federal Government”

The new FAAN MD is an ICAO / ACI accredited airport professional and holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, amongst others.