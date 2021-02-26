UPDATED: How Gunmen Abducted 300 Students In Zamfara

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted over 300 students of a government secondary school in Zamfara State.

The attack was said to have occurred in Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for information, Suleiman Tunau Anka, who confirmed the report said the gunmen stormed the school at the early hours of Friday.

The armed men were said to have gained access into the students’ hostels by dressing in the school’s security uniforms.

They reportedly moved the schoolgirls into a Hilux vehicle and motorcycles and conveyed them to an unknown destination.

The armed men carried out the operation for hours without obstruction because the school security officers were absent, a source told The Punch

The state’s police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, told the newspaper that the police were on their way to Jangebe, where the students were abducted.

This attack came barely eight days after 42 students and staff of Government Science College Kagara in Niger State were abducted, and are yet to be released as of the time this report was filed.

Last year, over 300 schoolboys were kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.