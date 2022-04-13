Updated: Terrorists Attack College of Health Science In Zamfara, Abduct Five Students

Suspected terrorists have reportedly abducted no fewer than five students from the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State.

The attack was said to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday when the assailants stormed the residential areas of the students.

According to reports, the presence of security personnel prevented the assailants from gaining entrance into the school.

The Zamfara Police Spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that the assailants had attacked the off-campus area of the school.

“The attack was in an off-campus area. Five female students were abducted but one of them escaped while they were being taken into the forest and she has now returned home. The remaining four are with the bandits”.

He noted that subsequent information will be relayed to the public as operatives of the command had launched a manhunt for the abducted victims.