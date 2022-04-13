All PDP Presidential Aspirants Will Meet To Pick Consensus Candidate–Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed that presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party would soon meet to pick a consensus candidate for the party..

He stated this when he led three other PDP presidential aspirants to Enugu State to visit Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Tuesday night.

The aspirants’ that accompanied Saraki to Enugu are governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation after a closed-door meeting with Gov Ugwuanyi, Senator Saraki said they discussed how to strengthen the unity of Nigeria.

They also deliberated on the future of the PDP and the possibility of a consensus presidential candidate of the party in the forthcoming National Convention, Saraki added.

He further said moves to have a consensus candidate by the party was not a northern agenda.

According to him, “When we started about three weeks ago, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the North. We were talking to the aspirants across the country. Now, because more people have come out in the South and we are all going to meet.

“All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria. We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.

“I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet, and eventually we all meet and see one consensus. That consensus is a Nigerian that represents all the groups.

“It is not about just a northern consensus, not at all. It’s a consensus for the PDP and one Nigerian.

“The most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put Nigeria on the right course.”

Governor Ugwuanyi, while responding, called on the northern aspirants to toe the line of equity and justice when deciding on 2023 presidential election.