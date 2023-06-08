US: Why Trump’s Ex-VP Is Also Running For President

Former American Vice President, Mike Pence has officially launched his presidential campaign.

The ex-VP is challenging his former running mate, Donald Trump, for the Presidential ticket of the Republican Party.

During a speech launching his 2024 campaign, Pence accused Trump of being unfaithful to the American constitution and abandoning their conservative values.

He added that Trump’s involvement in the US January 6th Capitol riot should disqualify him from even running for power.

Pence argued that Mr. Trump had encouraged the mob that attacked the US Capitol and had incorrectly asserted that Mr. Pence had the power to overturn the election result.

Pence entry into the presidential race is certainly aimed at stopping Trump from getting the ticket of the Republican Party.

“The American people deserve to know that on that day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution.

“Now, voters will be faced with the same choice: I chose the constitution and I always will.

“I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the constitution should never be president of the United States,” he said.

“And anyone who asked someone else to put them over the constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

Pence also spoke about President Biden, who is from the Democratic Party, stating that neither he nor Trump is relatable to the average American because they do not know how to “treat each other with kindness and respect even when we disagree”.

Pence is the first modern US vice president to challenge his old running mate for his party’s nomination.