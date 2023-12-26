Use Condom Or Abstain As You Celebrate Yuletide, AIDS Agency Urges Nigerians

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has urged Nigeria to prioritise abstinence, faithfulness and consistent condom use to prevent the spread of HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections(STIs) during the festive season.

The Director General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu said engaging in unsafe and unhealthy sexual practices can drastically increase the risk of HIV transmission and other STIs.

“The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, and as we come together with loved ones, it is paramount that we prioritise our health and well-being,” said Dr. Aliyu whose advice came on the heels of the festive season.

The agency’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, said in a statement that, ”As we celebrate this festive season, let us make responsible choices in our intimate lives. By adopting and advocating for responsible sexual practices, we can collectively contribute to a healthier and happier community.”

Dr Aliyu added “Abstinence, maintaining faithfulness to your partner, and consistently using condoms are among the most effective measures to prevent the transmission of these infections.”

He stated that NACA remains committed to raising awareness and promoting preventive actions that would protect public health.