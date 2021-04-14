Uwazuruike Declares Support For Ebubeagu, Offers 5000 Volunteers

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Ralp Uwazuruike, erstwhile leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has commended Southeast governors for the launch of the regional security network, Ebubeagu, to tackle the security challenge in the Southeast.

He however described Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network as existing in abstract, and not on the ground. He spoke during a TVC programme monitored by our correspondent.

In his words, “It is only the Southeast governors that have the authority to establish a security outfit for the people of the Southeast. No individual has the right to establish any security outfit for the Southeast.

“We have elected them. They are entitled to do such function. No individual, no matter who you are, should open a security outfit for the Southeast region.

“So, it is only Ebubeagu opened and established by the governors that is recognised as the security outfit for the Southeast.”

On Nnamdi Kanu’s ESN, he said, “There is nothing like Eastern Security Network. Nobody believes in Eastern Security Network. It is just an internet affair, on social media networks.”

Uwazuruike further declared his willingness to donate 5,000 men and women to work with the Southeast governors without interfering. He also called on the Southeast Houses of Assembly to make laws to back up the new security outfit to make it legal.

THE WHISTLERNG reports that Uwazuruike is the current leader of Biafran Independent Movement.