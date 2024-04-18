Uzodinma Appoints New Commissioners, Special Advisers

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three months into his second term, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has unveiled additional members of his cabinet. This follows the earlier release of a list of Commissioners.

The latest announcement includes sixteen (16) new Special Advisers (SAs), bringing the total number of appointees to twenty-two (22). All Commissioner nominees have received approval from the Imo State House of Assembly and are expected to be inaugurated soon.

The Governor has appointed sixteen (16) Special Advisers, with the possibility of further additions. This is a significant reduction compared to over five hundred (500) Special Advisers appointed during his first term.

Among the newly appointed Commissioners is Hon. Ernest Ibejiako, a former member of the Imo House of Assembly and Ex-National Assembly representative for Owerri Municipal. Other prominent names include Bar Emeka Mgbudem, Dr. Prosper Ohanya, Emeka Okoronkwo, Prof Johncliff Nwadike, and Chief Ifeanyi Oruh.