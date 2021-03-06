VaccineRollout: Buhari Charges States, Religious Leaders To Mobilize Nigerians

39 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all states government, religious and traditional leaders to take the lead in the mobilization effort to vaccinate those within their sphere of influence

The president made this known a few hours after he received his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, alongside Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday.

Buhari and Osinbajo had received their first jabs of the vaccine at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, televised live on television on Saturday morning.

The president described his inoculation as a “demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

“Yesterday, our frontline medical personnel, top on the priority list, were vaccinated. Today, as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, the Vice President and I received our first jabs.

“I wish to commend it to all eligible Nigerians, to do the same so that we can be protected from the virus. I urge all state governments, traditional and religious leaders, to take the lead in the mobilization effort within their environment and spheres of influence.

“The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of Coronavirus. I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves and be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out, at the various authorized designated centres ONLY,” he said.

Speaking on the event, the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that the inoculation process for the President and Vice President, “serves as a symbol to all Nigerians that the vaccine is safe.

“Now we move forward to Nigeria’s vaccination drive led by NPHCDA (National Primary Health Care Development Agency),” he said.

Nigeria had kick-off the vaccination process of the vaccine by immunizing its first volunteers, Cyprian Ngong, Faith Eragbai, Nuru Joseph and Thairu Yunusa, three of who are doctors, and one a Nurse from the National Hospital