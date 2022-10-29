VIDEO: Don’t Assist Anyone Convey Luggage Abroad Without Proper Check – NDLEA Warns

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Emergency Agency (NDLEA) has warned Nigerians travelling abroad to scrutinise luggage given to them by others before accepting them to avoid being a victim.

The NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, where he shared a video of a big tin of tomato paste being opened by an operative of the agency.

The tin which was seized from a traveller in Lagos airport was discovered to contain a proportionate quantity of illicit drugs properly wrapped in a yellow seal rather than a tomato paste.

The video ended with the operative taking a test sample of the illicit drug for further examination.

Babafemi while cautioning Nigerians said, “We insist, don’t take any luggage you’ve not thoroughly dismantled and searched from anyone to take abroad. This video exposes yet another criminal mode of drug concealment in tomato can as uncovered by @ndlea_nigeria officers at Lagos airport. Details in a statement on Sunday”.