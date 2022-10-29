VIDEO: Don’t Assist Anyone Convey Luggage Abroad Without Proper Check – NDLEA Warns

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
NDLEA
File Photo: NDLEA Operatives

The National Drug Emergency Agency (NDLEA) has warned Nigerians travelling abroad to scrutinise luggage given to them by others before accepting them to avoid being a victim.

Advertisement

The NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, where he shared a video of a big tin of tomato paste being opened by an operative of the agency.

The tin which was seized from a traveller in Lagos airport was discovered to contain a proportionate quantity of illicit drugs properly wrapped in a yellow seal rather than a tomato paste.

RELATED
Nigeria

NDLEA Nabs Pastor, Four Wanted Kingpins Over Illicit Drugs Business

Nigeria

NDLEA Confiscates Over 2.4 Million Tramadol Pills Imported From Pakistan

Advertisement

The video ended with the operative taking a test sample of the illicit drug for further examination.

Babafemi while cautioning Nigerians said, “We insist, don’t take any luggage you’ve not thoroughly dismantled and searched from anyone to take abroad. This video exposes yet another criminal mode of drug concealment in tomato can as uncovered by @ndlea_nigeria officers at Lagos airport. Details in a statement on Sunday”.

You might also like

NDLEA Nabs Pastor, Four Wanted Kingpins Over Illicit Drugs Business

NDLEA Confiscates Over 2.4 Million Tramadol Pills Imported From Pakistan

What You Should Know About ‘Akuskura’ Found With 75-Year-Old Grandfather…

‘I Was Promised N2m To Deliver Cocaine’ — Ex-Convict Laments After NDLEA…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.