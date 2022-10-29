Do You Know What They Call Bomb? – Police PRO Queries FCT Residents Over Terror Threat

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked reports that bombs have been planted in strategic places in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), insisting the city is safe.

The police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday, dismissing claims of an imminent attack as warned by the United States (US) Embassy.

The tweet read partly: “TERROR THREAT: It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I dont think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“We still reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.”

The tweets had elicited reactions from Nigerians who accused the police of playing down both the bomb threat and the advisory issued by the US Embassy.

The police PRO, however, replied to a Nigerian with claims that the countries issuing travel advisory over an elevated terror threat in the capital city has an agenda.

He said, “Play down what? You’d better understand the games those who released advisories are playing so that you won’t be confused or brainwashed. We will continue to enjoy peace in this country.

“So, bombs have been planted everywhere in Abuja, yet people still drive and walk and nothing happens? Do you even know what they call bomb? I dont understand your line of argument on this matter.”

The police further urged residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard the “fake news”, purportedly sponsored to create fear in minds of people and “heat up the polity”.

“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country,” the statement read.

The US and United Kingdom Embassies alongside the Canadian and Australian governments had issued travel advisories in the last six days to its citizens asking them to avoid non-essential travels to Abuja over possible terror attacks.