VIDEO: PDP Chieftain Caught Sharing Money For FCT Council Election

It was an interesting scene on Wednesday, at the Ushafa Market Square, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, where elderly and young women queued up to receive N500 each from political actors ahead of the Federal Capital Territory council elections holding on Saturday(February 12).

A man wearing cap displaying the Peoples Democratic Party logo was seen sharing large sums of N500 notes.

He had Hon. John Gabaya on his cap.

Gabaya is the chairmanship flag bearer of the PDP, but it is not clear whether he was deployed to the area by the aspirant.

Our correspondent counted up to 100 women standing eagerly to get N500.

Some women had PDP paintings on their faces while those who got 500 went their ways in excitement.

“No be yahoo money, na Gabaya money,” a market woman who claimed to have gotten her share exclaimed publicly.

The election is for 6 chairmen and 62 councillors.

Gabaya, who is still the Bwari Council Chairman, is facing Audi Shekwolo of the All Progressive Congress, among other contenders.