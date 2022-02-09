AEDC Pegs Prepaid Meters At N63,000, N118,000 As FG Halts Mass Metering Scheme

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it would resume metering its customers via the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme in line with the policy of the Federal Government.

Mr. Donald Etim, AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, made this known during a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Etim said that MAP was halted due to the operations of the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP).

According to him, MAP metering programme gives customers the option of paying for a meter while the money is refunded to them through the issuance of energy credit over a period of 36 months.

Etim said that the MAP scheme was in response to the efforts of AEDC to ensure that all customers were metered in line with the policy of the Federal government.

He added that the regulated price for a single-phase meter is N63,061.32 (VAT inclusive) while a three-phase meter goes for N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive).

He said that AEDC had put in place all that was required to ensure that customers processed their applications for a meter in a seamless way.

“Our customers are assured of a seamless processing of their application for a meter.

“Customers are also assured of the fact that meters will be installed within 10 days of the receipt of their application for a meter.

“To get a meter under this scheme, AEDC customers are required to apply by registering on the company’s website at www.abujaeletricity.com

“After which a site verification is conducted, payment notification is then sent to the customer, and finally metering of the customer’s property is executed all in these four simple steps,” he said.

Etim also advised customers to interact with AEDC via any of its communication channels.

He said that AEDC had also provided a platform for Direct Vending and that platform for the direct vending was AEDC’s bid to enhance customers’ experience.

He said that the platform allowed electricity customers to buy energy directly from the company’s website rather than go through a third party.

“With this platform, customers are not only assured of the elimination of extra charges such as service charge, commission and convenience fees.

“They are also assured of easy reconciliation of their account, 24 hours online real time service as well as instant value for the energy purchased from any part of its franchise area.

Etim said that in creating the platform, the company was guided by the need to create more access options for the customers.

He said it would at the same time reduce the burden of any additional cost especially at a time when a lot of Nigerians were groaning under the burden of contending financial responsibilities.

Etim said that with the opportunity to buy power directly on AEDC’s website, the company was optimistic that customers would find it a rewarding experience and take advantage of it.

He noted that this was because of the several benefits attached to it.

“All customers need to do is to purchase electricity is visit http://pay4energy.abujaelectricity.com

In addition, customers were advised to reach out to AEDC via phone calls or any of its social media handles: on 08039070070; “WhatsApp 08152141414, 08152151515 • [email protected] • Facebook @abujaelectricity

Also speaking, Mr. Sani Usman, Chief Business Officer, AEDC said that the company had over 300,000 customers and was poised to close the metering gap as much as it could using MAP.

He said that the MAP would cover all its franchise areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger.