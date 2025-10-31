Vitel Wireless Launches First E-SIMs In Nigeria

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Vitel Wireless Limited, a GSM second-level operator licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has launched the country’s first e-SIMs.

The launch, themed ‘Blue is Here’, will introduce E-SIMs, physical SIM cards, and smart connectivity services designed for both individuals and businesses.

With the tagline ‘Everything Connected’, Vitel Wireless claims to aim to redefine communication in Nigeria through innovation, speed, and trust.

Chairman and CEO, Engr. Kenneth Nwabueze, said Vitel’s vision is to transform mobile communication with technology that not only connects users but also protects them.

He highlighted new features such as IoT-enabled devices, smart logistics solutions, and AI-powered safety analytics.

Advertisement

“Vitel Wireless is more than a telecom brand — it’s a movement toward a smarter, safer, and more connected Nigeria. Our goal is to bridge technology and humanity, using mobile innovation to improve lives, empower businesses, and strengthen national security,” Nwabueze said.

In an official statement, the company noted that it is combining reliability with cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless connectivity and intelligent digital solutions nationwide.

According to the company, its services extend beyond basic communication by integrating safety, mobility, and smart systems that enhance how people, businesses, and communities connect.

He added that Vitel is fully interconnected with major Mobile Network Operators including MTN, Airtel, and Glo.

The company also has a roaming agreement with MTN to ensure nationwide coverage, positioning Vitel Wireless as one of the country’s largest networks.

Advertisement

Nwabueze further noted that Vitel has partnered with the NCC and law enforcement agencies to support new regulatory frameworks aimed at improving personal and public safety.

Some of the value-added services include Xphone – free phone calls and low international call rates SecureMe – a location-based personal safety solution Oga-App – an employment and performance enhancement tool ISEEYOU – AI-powered CCTV with real-time alert AssetNow – GPS/LBS-based asset tracking

“Vitel Wireless’s rollout marks a new era for Nigeria’s telecom sector, one where connectivity meets intelligence, and technology serves both purpose and people,” he added.