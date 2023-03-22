WAEC Unveils New Platform For Analysis Of Education Statistics In Nigeria

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria has unveiled its new Educational Statistics platform (EDUSTAT), stating that the platform has the data for over 50 million candidates who have sat for the exams over the years.

The Council explained that the platform will have student-level data on academic performance, attendance, and demographic information.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Head of WAEC Nigeria Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, during the official unveiling of the EDUSTAT.

“The new product, EDUSTAT, by WAEC is borne out of the desire to provide stakeholders such as researchers, funding agencies, government institutions, schools administrators, and parents with a reliable platform that provides educational insights collected from multiple sources and delivered in simplified graphs, summaries, and dashboards which help them enhance their decision.

“The core benefit of the EDUSTAT by WAEC platform is access to a comprehensive Interactive Web Report,” he said.

Areghan listed some of the features of the platform and added that one of the most special features is its ability to analyze data in real-time.

“The platform offers detailed and smart statistical insights into the education and assessment dynamics, using historical and current data to provide detailed intelligence for stakeholders across the globe in a smart and easily accessible manner. One of the key features of this platform is its ability to analyze data in real time.

“This means that educators can get immediate feedback on how their students are performing, enabling them to adjust their teaching strategies as needed. Additionally, the platform is designed to be user-friendly and customizable, allowing educators to tailor it to their specific needs and preferences,” he said.

He stated that the platform would be an asset to educators across all sectors for tracking and analyzing educational statistics of all kinds.

“ Similarly, the platform provides researchers with a comprehensive and intuitive way to track and analyse educational statistics.

“It is designed to be accessible to educators at all levels, from classroom teachers to school administrators and policymakers. With this platform, you can easily track student progress, identify areas of weakness, and make data-driven decisions to improve outcomes for all students,” he explained.