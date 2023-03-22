How Police Vehicle Ran Over 19-Year-Old Celebrating NNPP Victory In Kano

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Patrol vehicle belonging to the Dala Police Division in Kano on Sunday reportedly ran over a 19-year-old boy crossing the expressway opposite Kofar Na-Isa while youths in the area were celebrating the victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the governorship election.

NNPP’s Abba Kabir Yusuf was declared winner of the governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nura Cokal, an orphan who lived with his grandmother in Gwale Local Government Area of the state, met his untimely death three days ago while celebrating the victory of the governor-elect Yusuf.

An eyewitness and friend of the deceased, Najib Ibrahim, narrated to THE WHISTLER on telephone how Cokal was killed by a speeding police vehicle.

He said: “Nura was my close neighbour, he lived beside our house and we were also friends.

“We (the Kwankwasiyya) were seated at Kofan Na-Isa here in Kano, about 18 of us, because that’s where we live. A few people were gathered when the results of the governorship election were declared. So, the few of us there decided to hang around to celebrate the victory of Yusuf.

“Nura met with one of his friends and decided to cross the highway to the other side. It was a dual lane. They were able to cross the first lane, but while waiting to cross the second lane, a vehicle came speeding and ran over them.”

Ibrahim said his own younger brother was first hit by the vehicle before Cokal.

“Our younger brother had his thigh fractured and his head too was broken, but he survived it. He didn’t die. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

” One of us said ‘oh no, the people inside this car have sustained injury, let’s go and assist.’ On arriving there, that was when we realised that the victims were my friend and our brother. It was a police vehicle that ran them down, the vehicle was from Dala Police Division,” he narrated.

Cokal’s friend explained further that there were two people in the police vehicle, the driver and one other officer who both ran away when they discovered what had happened.

“When we arrived at the accident scene, no one was in the vehicle except the police bullet proof jackets, bottles of beers, weapons and other police equipment which were abandoned.

“The DPO of the police Division here at Gwale was alerted and he took pictures and videos of the victims,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, in the video seen by THE WHISTLER, Dala Police Division was visible on the abandoned patrol vehicle.

Speaking about the deceased youth, Ibrahim said Cokal lost both his parents when he was still a little boy.

His Paternal grandmother, Hauwa’u Muhammadu took him in and began taking care of him until his demise.

“Even his burial arrangements were done in her house,” Ibrahim revealed.

Cokal’s grandmother who also spoke to THE WHISTLER said the deceased was a nice and easy going boy who was friendly with everyone.

Explaining why her grandson was celebrating Yusuf’s victory, she said, “He had done well to people before now and it’s the same reason why we elected him knowing that he will still repeat the same goodness as before. We believe his regime will be good.

“We believe that the things he had done for us in the past, he will still repeat them. He is so nice to people. If the poor are in trouble, he is readily available to assist, he will go the extra mile to fight for their rights, that’s why we like him.”