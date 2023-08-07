WAEC Withholds Over 250,000 WASSCE Results For Exam Malpractice

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for 2023.

Advertisement

A total of 1,613,733 candidates sat for the examination this year.

This was revealed by the Head of WAEC’s Nigeria Office, Mr Patrick Areghan in Lagos on Monday.

Addressing the press on the release of the results, Areghan noted that out of the total number that sat for the exams, the results of 262,803 candidates were withheld due to reported cases of exam malpractice.

The WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 spanned seven (07) weeks, from May 8 to June 23, 2023.

He went on to give some statistics on the exam results stating that of the total number that sat for the exams, 1,476,565 candidates, representing 91.5% have their results fully processed and released.

Advertisement

According to him, the results of 137,168 candidates, representing 8.5 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed “due to some shortcomings, non-challant, lethargy, incomplete CASS upload, disobedience of rubrics, etc associated with the schools and candidates concerned.”

He said efforts are being made to complete the resolution process to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released within the next couple of days.

He added that 1,287,920 candidates, representing 79.81 per cent of the total candidates, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Areghan also noted that there was an improvement in the pass rate as a total of 1,361,608 candidates, representing 84.38 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language or Mathematics.

He also noted that the results of 262,803 candidates, representing 16.29% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Advertisement

The figure represents a 6.54% decrease from last year, which saw 22.83% of results withheld for malpractice.