‘Water Is Coming’—Enugu Governor Vows To Tackle Supply Shortage Within First 180 Days In Office

The 180 days’ pledge which Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State promised to restore water supply to Enugu metropolis will be realistic.

Mr Aka Eze Aka, the State Commissioner for Information, stated this in Enugu.

Eze told the people of Enugu to trust the state governor ‘because he has come to put the state among the first three economically viable states in Nigeria’.

THE WHISTLER reports that Governor Mbah had, during his campaign said he would make water available in every part of the state capital within 180 days from the day he was sworn in.

Enugu metropolis, our correspondent found, lacks potable water due to coal deposits in the belly of the soil. Again, successive administrations did not maintain sources of water supplies to the city centre which were constructed by the colonial masters and the former premier of the old Eastern Region, Dr MI Okpara.

The source of water to the city is from 9th Mile, it was gathered.

According to the commissioner, “This is the first time a politician will give a promise, and give the timeline. In the case of water, he said from the day he was sworn in, count 180 days, and he would get water running again in the state capital. These pipes were laid during the era of former leaders of the Eastern Region, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and MI Okpara. Some of the pipelines were vandalised. Some are rusty.

“The water is on its way. This administration is anchored on disruptive innovations. He wants to grow the economy from N4.4bn to N30bn.”