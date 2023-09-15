‘We Are Working But Not Making Profit’—Commercial Vehicle Drivers Lament Fuel Subsidy Removal Impact

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Commercial vehicle operators have expressed worry over the lack of customers, high cost of fuel caused by the subsidy removal which had made it difficult to make profit on their businesses.

The removal of fuel subsidy was announced on May 29 by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech.

The removal led to an increase in the cost of transportation and had made it difficult for many people to cope with the high increase.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Friday in Abuja, a bus driver Mr. Musbahu Siraja said that since the subsidy was removed, things have been difficult for him.

He explained that the rate at which he bought fuel before now is no longer the same as he has reduced the volume of petrol he buys in his car.

Siraja said, “I used to buy N14,000 fuel and it lasts me for over a week but that is no longer the case as I will need N30,000 now to buy fuel.

“Secondly, the volume number of passengers now have reduced compared to how it was when fuel subsidy had not been removed. This is seriously affecting what we make in this business.”

Suraja said he hopes that government will bring down the price of fuel so that Nigerians can be able to afford the product.

Another driver who gave his name as Mr. ThankGod said that the subsidy removal really affected his business.

He said, “Business has not been moving like before, customers are complaining of the high cost of transportation. I can’t even fill my car tank because there is no money. I only refill when customers pay me.”

For Mr Sunday David, he said even when the fuel was sold at N195 per litre, things were still difficult for commercial drivers.

He said, ‘’If you are working and cannot feed yourself, or your family, and you cannot get change from it, it is not work. Despite the increase in transportation cost, we don’t make profit like we used to.”