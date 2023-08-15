‘We Don’t Have Labour Union Anymore’–Nigerians Berate NLC For Threatening FG With Fresh Strike

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have expressed anger on social media on the back and forth plan by the Nigeria Labour Congress to embark on a nationwide protest if the fuel pump price is raised above the current N617 per liter.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero had on Monday at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja threatened to go on strike if the price of petrol is raised above N617 per litre.

“Now, they have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the price of petroleum products, If we have not addressed the consequences of the last two increases in fuel pump price, and we wake up from asleep to hear that they have tampered with the fuel pump price again.

“Let me say this, Nigeria workers will not give any strike notice” Ajaero warned.

The fuel price which stood at N194 per liter on May 28, 2023, rose to N540 in June and further increased to N617 per liter in July 2023.

This increase will be the third surge since President Bola Tinubu took over leadership as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GCFRN).

However on the Meta Site also known as Facebook, the union was met with backlash by angry Nigerians who berated the union.

A user identified as Samuel Bom Bature said, this strike action is among the numerous strike proposed by the union which never happens.

“How many times you have said these? People have lost confidence in you NLC. You are the voices of the masses but you have failed.”

Another user EL Mahmud wrote, Nigerians no longer believe in the Union but for God to fight for them.

“We don’t need your intervention any more since NLC has decided not to take any measures about the increase in the price of petrol. We depend on God to fight for the poor masses.”

One user Ishi Jacob also said, “I don’t think Nigeria still have NLC anymore. What NLC know is to make noise.”

Another user Musa Abdul questioned the outcome of the last protest across states of the federation, with a disruption of activities at the national assembly.

A different user @Ugwu Angela Mabel also alleged that the strike will not hold, adding “Once they carry them do secret meeting, that is all.”

Another Meta user Oloruntoba Halleluyah Segun also alleged that the union no longer fights for the masses but for their stomach.

“You don’t know where you belong. You no longer fight for your right but for your abdomen.”