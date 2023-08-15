EXCLUSIVE:NNPCL’s Oil Production Rises By 350,000 Barrels Per Day As Operations Resume In Forcados Terminal

…NNPCL’s NEPL Opens Utorogo Pump Station, Resumes Delivery Of Gas To Lagos customers

Nigeria’s crude oil production is expected to rise by at least 350,000 barrels per day following the decision of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to resume operations at the Forcados Terminal, THE WHISTLER can report.

With this, it means that the NNPC is getting very close to the August target of 1.8 million barrel per day oil projection target.

This is coming after a month of outage of the Trans Niger Pipelines System due to repairs at the Aleto section and loading systems leak at the Forcados export terminal.

Both terminals are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Exports from Forcados which was scheduled to ship about 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, were halted on the evening of July 12 due to observed leaks on a single buoy mooring where oil was being loaded onto a vessel.

A single buoy mooring is essentially a floating loading facility, allowing huge tankers to dock offshore and discharge cargoes.

A source at the NNPCL informed THE WHISTLER that injections into the terminal were reduced following the report, but no force majeure was announced.

THE WHISTLER source said that the cause of the suspension was identified by a collaborative investigation involving the NNPCL Upstream Unit, SPDC, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and representatives of relevant stakeholders as well as government agencies.

The disruption of Forcados loadings, according to THE WHISTLER findings, led to the deferment of about 250 000 barrels day production thus responsible for Nigeria’s reduction in OPEC crude oil output in July.

Recall that the Trans Niger Pipeline system was shut down due spill at Aleto, near Eleme, Rivers State.

Checks by THE WHISTLER further revealed that the 180,000 barrel per day pipeline is one of two conduits to export Bonny Light crude.

The outage of the TNP, it was gathered led to deferment of over 120,000 barrel per day production from from Nigeria.

THE WHISTLER further gathered that the total crude oil production deferments from both Bonny and Forcados terminal is over 350 000 barrels per day

These outages, it was further learnt largely contributed to Nigeria’s low crude oil production levels of 1.29 million bpd in July, as reported by the latest report by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.