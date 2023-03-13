We Have Nothing To Hide – INEC Says As It Grants LP Access To Election Materials

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has vowed to provide the Labour Party with all the documents it has requested to prosecute it’s election petition.

Yakubu said this on Monday when he received the Labour Party and it’s legal representatives at the commission’s headquarters.

The chairman assured the Labour Party’s legal team that the Commission will provide all the documents it requested for to prosecute its case.

“INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately. We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily,” Yakubu said.

This development follows the ruling of the Court of Appeal ordering INEC to give the party access to materials used during the presidential and National assembly elections on February 25, 2023.