We Killed 151 Terrorists, Arrested 246 Others In 2 Weeks — Defence HQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have, in the last two weeks, killed a total of 151 terrorists and apprehended 456 others in different operations across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba stated this while giving an update on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued four kidnapped hostages during the period.

He said the troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, three locally fabricated rifles, three locally-made guns, one Berretta pistol, three Dane guns and 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Also recovered, according to him, are five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, 42 empty and cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo.

Others are 12 magazines, 50 jerry cans of PMS, three vehicles, five mobile phones, six motorcycles, three cutlasses and N3.18 million.

Buba said the troops arrested some suspected terrorist collaborators in Jere and Biu in Borno and Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe.

He said the troops also ambushed and raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in the Konduga and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The director said that the offensive resulted in the elimination of terrorists and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

In North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven killed 16 terrorists, arrested another 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage within the period.

He said they also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, five locally fabricated rifles, six Dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and three motorcycles.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops killed 15 terrorists, arrested six others and rescued one kidnapped hostage as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

In North West, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch killed 35 terrorists, arrested eight others and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages within the period.

He added that the air components of the various operations had continued to annihilate the terrorists from their various hideouts with a series of air interactions.