We Will Meter All Households, Fix National Grid Challenges– Power Minister Vows

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said he will fix meter-related issues and the encumbrances limiting the performance of the national grid.

The Power Minister gave the assurance on Monday after his inauguration.

Adelabu said that the power sector is very sensitive and crucial in revamping the Nigerian economy.

Nigeria’s power generation capacity fell to around 4,500MW and the country witnessed more than six collapses of the national grid in 2022 alone.

The cost of diesel and fuel for powering plants have skyrocketed, however, the power supply across the country has been suboptimal.

The minister said these challenges in power plants for industries and hubs are the major reasons he would be fixing the national grid, metering every home, industry, school, and businesses.

He said, “A significant goal is the universal metering of households and addressing the challenges faced by our national power grid.

“We will equally pay critical attention to the options of renewable and alternative energies. The world is indeed going towards this direction and Nigeria must not be left behind.

“Through this, we are convinced we will deliver services that would match the speed and values that the 21st-century economy demands.”

He also assured Nigerians that the ministry would harness the power of technology and the bursting energies of talented youths to achieve its desired objectives.

According to him, his mandate would be achieved by leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023.

He described the Act as a legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatised, cost and service-reflective tariff contract.