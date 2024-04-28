Tinubu May Redeploy Power Minister, Others On First Anniversary

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu may reshuffle his cabinet and redeploy some ministers deemed to have underperformed to different ministries, according to a source in the presidency.

Recall that during the opening ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries in November, Tinubu threatened to sack non-performing ministers.

Advertisement

He had appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as a special adviser on policy coordination to monitor the ministers’ performance and ensure coordination across ministries, departments, and agencies.

The source revealed that Tinubu may reshuffle his cabinet as he marks one year in office, having concluded the plans before his recent trip.

“Tinubu will reshuffle his cabinet as he clocks the one year in office.

“He had concluded plans before he travelled on who and who to change and redeploy. The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu is topping the list of redeployment. He will be taken to another ministry because he underperformed.

Advertisement

“There have been a lot of issues around the sector ever since he came on board. I am telling you this, there was a time Tinubu threatened to sack him after the comments he made that Nigerians are putting on their freezers and Air conditioning.

“The president is not happy with his performance in the power sector aside from Adelabu’s performance index records that are with Bala Usman.”

The source added that Tinubu had directed Adelabu to apologise to Nigerians over his statement justifying the tariff increase for Band A electricity users.

Furthermore, the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, who serves as the Minister of State for Defence, may be affected by the planned redeployment, said the source.