Imo Election: Obi, Otti, Abure Set To Storm Owerri For Labour Party Governorship Rally.

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the leadership of Labour Party Chaired by Julius Abure; the Presidential Candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi; and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti will on Tuesday, join the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo State Athan Nneji Achonu for his campaign rally.

Advertisement

The rally will be held at Kanu Nwankwo Stadium in Owerri and the party’s candidate will use the event to officially flag-off his campaign and launch his manifesto.

Athan, a former Senator from Okigwe zone (Imo North), in a post on Facebook, invited the general public and party faithfuls in the state to the event.

He said, “I am pleased to use this medium to specially invite the general public, Imo Labour Party faithfuls, all well-meaning Imolites and friends alike to the official flag off of the Achonu-Nwulu Governorship Campaign and Launch of our long awaited Manifesto.

“This event will be chaired by the Labour Party’s most Distinguished National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, ably accompanied by His Excellencies, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate; Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor; and elected members of Labour Party in the National Assembly.

“May God bless you as you keep a date with us in our quest to #TakeBackImo and place our beloved State in the path of growth & sustainable development.”

Advertisement

He will be contesting the governorship position against the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 14 candidates from different political parties