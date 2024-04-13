We Will Soon Reveal Duplications, Inserted Projects In 2024 Budget – ICPC

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it will soon reveal a detailed analysis of the 2024 budget.

The Commission said this in a press release on Saturday through Demola Bakare, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson, while making a rebuttal to accusations of being a toothless dog bulldog.

ICPC announced that it discovered duplications, inserted projects in the 2024 budget.

“It should be noted that the results of Phase 6 of ICPC projects tracking/CEPTi, which is larger in value than the last 5 phases combined, is ready with detailed analysis of the 2024 Budget indicating discoveries such as budget duplications, inserted projects etc.

“In due course, the Honourable Chairman of the Commission will be addressing the media to provide more insights into ICPC’s operational activities regarding its numerous anti-corruption initiatives,” Bakare said.

According to him, ICPC therefore “Condemns the inaccurate depiction” that it’s a toothless bulldog.

“Contrary to the sensational depiction” of being a toothless bulldog, “the ICPC wishes to reaffirm its robust efforts in combating corruption across Nigeria.

“The Commission is actively pursuing numerous cases in various states of the Federation, exemplifying its unwavering commitment to upholding integrity and accountability.

“Among the on-going legal proceedings is a notable 22-million-naira contract scam currently under litigation at the Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State.”

Bakare emphasised that it also has other cases which are being pursued in federal high courts located in Abuja, Plateau, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Nasarawa States, demonstrating the breadth and depth of ICPC’s operations.

The director said it is therefore regrettable that some unsubstantiated claims have been published against it without verifying facts with the ICPC or checking with any courts of record.

“For avoidance of doubts, the ICPC has conducted thorough investigations into alleged infractions by members of the political class, including Senators and members of the House of Representatives, especially regarding the execution of FG funded constituency projects, with a view to fostering accountability and ethical conduct in public service.”

Bakare also noted that the hard truth, from available facts is that, because its clear objectives of tracking exercise to ensure proper execution of government funded projects, certain public officials are being prosecuted across the states and quite a number of staff of MDAs are also on suspension or interdiction for issues bordering on project infractions.”

ICPC said a very large number of contractors (more than 200) over the last 5 phases of its projects tracking, have been compelled to return to complete long abandoned projects, adding that recoveries in cash and assets between 2019-2022 were also made in billions of naira.

“For sure, ICPC will enforce the law with integrity but will not succumb to engaging in media trials or undue entertainment of any type,” Bakare said.