‘We Won’t Relinquish Our Constitutional Mandate’ – PSC Threatens Showdown With Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Wednesday reiterated its constitutional mandate to recruit interested Nigerians into the Police Force.

The recent affirmation by the Commission followed a long-standing disagreement with the Nigeria Police concerning who had the constitutional right to coordinate the recruitment into the Force as contained in Section 153 (1) paragraphs 29 and 30 of the 199 constitutions; Section 6 of the PSC Act and Section 14 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

The disagreement had further prompted the commission to bend toward the dictate of the Police by suspending the 2022 police recruitment after the Police publicly disregarded the exercise that kicked off on August 15.

The commission in a recent statement stated that the suspension 15 days ago, was to enable the convergence of stakeholders to interpret the powers and functions of the Commission as stated in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution, Nigeria Police Act, Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act 2001.

To that effect, the statement signed by its Spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani reiterated that the “Commission is the only legal body charged with the responsibilities of recruitment into all the three entry points in the Nigeria Police Force, Constable, Cadet Inspector and Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police.”

It also noted that its recruitment portal which opened on August 15 “is still running with over 60,000 applications already received”.

The statement read, “The portal will close on the 26th of September 2022. Interested Nigerians should continue to avail themselves of this opportunity to pursue a career in the Nigeria Police Force. The Commission has no intention to abdicate its constitutional mandate to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force”.

The PSC noted that the plenary will also consider promotion examinations for police officers in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules while ensuring that merit is entrenched in the conduct of Police promotions.

“The Commission will continue to work to improve the overall performance in the Nigeria Police and will also continue to provide the necessary platform for collaboration between the two Agencies of government,” it added.