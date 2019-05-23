Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Dad

American media personality, Wendy William’s son, Kelvin Jnr has been arrested for punching his father on the nose after an argument.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams had taken her son to their family home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to pick up some stuff from the house. Wendy left and was coming back later to pick him up.

Kelvin Jnr didn’t know that his father, Kelvin Hunter was in the house but they later ended up going to shop for a few items. Things took a different dimension at the parking lot of the shop when Kelvin Hunter had accused Wendy Williams of brainwashing their son as he seeks for spouse support.

Sources said it got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold.

The police was called in and Kelvin Jnr was arrested. However, Kelvin Hunter has refused to press charges apparently because of his relationship with his son.

Recall that Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kelvin Hunter about a month ago, after 22 years old marriage over “irreconcilable differences” which according to the divorce documents is the reason behind her decision.

The documents state a “breakdown” of the marriage over a period of at least 6 months. She wants the court to determine an “appropriate amount” of child support even though their son, Kevin Jr., is over 18.