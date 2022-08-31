What Buhari Must Do To End ASUU Strike – Peter Obi

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities lingers, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has advised the Federal Government to engage in collaborative negotiations with striking lecturers in good faith, so that Nigerian students can continue their educational programmes.

Obi in a statement published on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday said it was unconscionable, worrisome and unacceptable that the government would allow such an industrial action to become almost intractable to the detriment of students.

He noted that the strike had lingered for so long while calling on the government to resolve its dispute with striking lecturers.

Earlier, Obi had in an interview with Nigerian Youtuber, Adeola Fayehun, promised that if elected president, he would transform the educational sector and no strike action would be allowed to linger for up to six months.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how ASUU extended its six-month-old strike indefinitely, citing the government’s failure to meet its demands.

The Union had embarked on the strike to press home its numerous demands to the Federal Government which include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement, among others.