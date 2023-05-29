What Tinubu Should Do As Nigeria’s President – CAN

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu following his swearing-in on Monday, while citing core areas his administration needs to concentrate on to set the nation on the path of progress.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, and made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

CAN, which is an umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria, advised Tinubu to prioritise security, economy and unity of the country if a positive outcome is expected from his administration.

He wrote “Nigeria is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership. From security concerns to economic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential.

“We urge President Tinubu to prioritize these issues and to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria.

“As we face our common challenges, Nigerians must come together as a people with a spirit of unity and a great sense of accommodation to form a potent force.

“To this end, we believe that as His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages the active participation of all Nigerians regardless of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, Nigeria can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.”

Okoh added, “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he assumes office today.

“This is a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and we wish President Tinubu well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading our great nation.

“Once again, we congratulate President Tinubu and wish him all the best as he begins the onerous task of leading Nigeria at this time of our national history.”

Recall that Tinubu was earlier today inaugurated as Nigeria’s President with Kashim Shettima sworn-in as Vice President.

Prior to the February 25 Presidential election and its eventual outcome as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, CAN had opposed the fielding of a same faith presidential ticket by any political party, stating it was not good for the country at the moment.

But Tinubu chose a fellow Muslim, Shettima, as his running mate, insisting that his decision was based on competence.