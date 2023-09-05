‘What’s Our Business With NLC?’ — Wike’s Ministry Ignores Strike

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Tuesday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) staff disregarded a directive by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to down tools for two days as a warning strike against the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Several government ministries, departments, and agencies in Abuja also chose to operate during the two-day nationwide strike called by the NLC.

Upon visiting the FCTA, our correspondent observed that members of the ministry’s staff did not participate in the strike, as evidenced by the crowded employee parking lots.

Speaking to our correspondent, a staff in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) department who declined to be mentionedsaid, “what’s our business with NLC, as you can see the offices are busy. Look around, there’s no space for cars to even park. Even the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Pulled out of the strike.”

Florence, another worker, said employees cannot afford to be absent during the strike when their superiors are present in the office.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, had issued instructions on Friday, August 31, for union members to join a two-day warning strike for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The strike is aimed at protesting the ongoing challenges faced by Nigerians due to the removal of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, by the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu.

ICT Parking lot at FCTA

FCTA parking lot