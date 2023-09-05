Tinubu Knows Fate From India As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Verdict In His Absence

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu embarked on a six-day official visit to India on Tuesday to attend the G20 Summit and engage in various diplomatic activities, back home, the nation awaits with bated breath the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on several petitions challenging his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Advertisement

President Tinubu, accompanied by top government officials, including ministers and Presidential aides, arrived in New Delhi to partake in the G20 Summit scheduled to be held between September 9 and September 10.

The high-profile international event brings together world leaders to address global challenges and foster economic cooperation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives New Delhi ahead of the G-20 Summit in India. He is received by Senior Government officials of the Indian and Nigerian Governments. pic.twitter.com/pw6VnjtnMw — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) September 5, 2023

The President’s visit to India coincides with the PEPT’s decision day, with the tribunal expected to deliver its judgement on Wednesday, September 6th. The petitions challenging Tinubu’s electoral win were filed by prominent figures, including Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Despite the imminent legal proceedings back home, President Tinubu has a packed agenda in India.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with other world leaders and business executives.

Additionally, he will meet with the Nigerian community in India, fostering ties with the diaspora.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed that President Tinubu’s visit aims to attract global capital and increase Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to Nigeria.

“The CEO Roundtable will be attended by leading industrialists in the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, as well as senior government officials from both countries.

“The President aims to leverage this platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

Advertisement

“Moreover, he will use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectorial reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Given the President’s renowned experience in attracting investment to Lagos State, leading industrialists have sought separate private engagements with him at the summit.

“The President’s itinerary will also feature bilateral meetings with a cross-section of world leaders from four different continents, representing both G-20 and non–G20 countries. These engagements are geared towards strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment partnerships for mutual benefit.

“At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future”, which speaks to the global unity, required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

Ngelale added that the country would use the summit to explore the possibilities of joining the G20 to its benefit.

“While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.

Advertisement

“This is consistent with the desire of the President to democratise foreign policy and articulate policy formulation and implementation through a Whole-of-Society and a Whole-of-Government approach that achieves the nation’s long-term strategic objectives.

“Once consultations are concluded, the government will decide whether or not to apply to join as appropriate. The participation of President Tinubu at the G-20 Summit in India is, in part, in furtherance of this objective”, Ngelale said.

The president will return to Nigeria immediately, following the conclusion of the summit, said Ngelale.