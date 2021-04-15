Why I Chose Usman Baba As IGP – Buhari

39 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken for the first time on his choice of Usman Alkali Baba as the new acting Inspector-General of Police.

According to Buhari, he picked Baba from a list of names recommended by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, after going through his profile and found him worthy.

The president stated this while speaking to State House correspondents on his arrival from a two-week medical vacation in London.

“Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

“He (IGP Baba) knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him,” said the president.

Buhari also expressed optimism that the new military chiefs he recently appointed would make a difference in the country’s ongoing war against insecurity.

The president challenged the new service chiefs and IGP Baba to work diligently toward meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

“They (service chiefs) have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best,” he said, adding, “I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”