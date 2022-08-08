Why I Dumped APC – Buhari’s Nephew

55 SHARES Share Tweet

A member of the House of Representatives, Fatuhu Muhammed, who is a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, has explained why he resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He represents Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua in the House of Representatives.

He is the son of Buhari’s older brother from the same parents.

He is yet to announce his new party and attempts to confirm the development failed as he did not respond to calls and text message made to his telephone lines.

He had however threatened in June to destroy the APC in the state and then join the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP as a protest against the “injustice” meted out to him during the primary elections of his party.

He was defeated by Aminu Jamowho scored 117 votes as against the 30 he polled.

He stated during the primary defeat that, “They can’t do any election (primary) because I won this one while they broke the law. They should just give me back my ticket, or we meet in court or else I destroy the party and bring a new one (party).

“I can even go and bring the party with fruits (NNPP) and they will just see Kwankwaso party in Daura. Yes, I can do it because everyone is fighting for himself. They should come and tell the poor people what they have done for them. I’ll also say what I’ve done for the poor people and we’ll see who the (poor) will go for,” he had stated.

After almost two months, the lawmaker issued a letter obtained by THE WHISTLER on Sunday evening, dated 13th July, 2022 and addressed to the Ward Chairman, Sarkin Yara A Ward, saying he had resigned from the party with immediate effect.

The letter read, “This to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 13th day of July, 2022. Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No. KT/DRA/10/00002

“While I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/ Sandamu/ Mai’Adua Federal Constituency while working with the Party, accept my best wishes please.”

Speaking on why he left the party on Monday, the lawmaker said, “I received an audio recording where their candidate (Jamo) called my father, Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffalo, by name and abused him. Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffallo and President Buhari are of the same father and mother.

“Out of the 26 children born by their father, they are the only males that are from the same father and mother. So, abusing my father is abusing the president.

“So, I said since the issue has gone beyond politics to denigrating the dignity of my parents, I cannot take it any longer, and it is not binding on me to stay in the party, so I decided to leave,” he said.

THE WHISTLER gathered that when his father, Muhammad “Mamman” Danbafale, died in a car crash in Lagos in the late 1980s, Buhari effectively became Fatuhu’s father.

He leveraged on that relationship to get election into the House of Representatives.