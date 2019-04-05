Why Nigeria Needs A Female Speaker Now – Uzoma

Advertisement

As the race for the speakership of the 9th House of Representatives intensifies by the day, a pro-gender activist, Bar. Esther Uzoma, has made a case for a female speaker.

Uzoma at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday said there was need for gender equity, competence and balance if Nigeria desires to be seen as a progressive democracy.

“After 20 years of democracy, it has become imperative that a female, a competent and experienced one at that heads one of the major organs of government, in this instance the House of Reps.

“Nigeria is in dire need of gender equity if the country is to be seen as a progressive democracy. As things are, we have a competent, experienced and broad view lawmaker in the person of Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha that fits all the requirements for speakership,” Uzoma said.

The activist lawyer, who is also the founder and national coordinator of Proactive Gender Initiative, PGI, stressed that the APC is not in want of a qualified legislator from the south east, therefore, should micro-zone the position to the zone.

“Nigeria is too lopsided in terms of distribution of political power. Given that the APC as a party has zoned the speakership of the House to the south, it should mirco-zone it to the south east for inclusion and parity,” the lawyer said.

According to her, Onyejeocha is one of the few ranking lawmakers coming back for the fourth term, “she has all the experience you need. She has held important committee positions and will be bringing a rich legislative pedigree to the position.”

Early in the week, Onyejeocha, declared her intention to run for the speakership, promising to improve lawmaking and to help advance the party’s developmental policies.

Onyejeocha represents Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia and would be returning to the house for the fourth time in the 9th Assembly.