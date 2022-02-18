Why Osun APC Gov Primary Can’t Be Fair– Aregbesola’s Candidate

A former Secretary to Osun State Government and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has highlighted what he described has anomalies in the governorship primary election exercise holding in the state tomorrow, Saturday.

Adeoti, who said the refusal of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is also contesting in the same primary election to resign from the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC was a pointer to the fact that members of the committee would work in his favour.

Adeoti, who is the preferred choice of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said this at a press conference in Osogbo on Friday.

He said that the impunity which those in government in the state were allegedly planning to carry out in Saturday’s poll would worsen the internal crisis within the party.

The former SSG said Oyetola’s membership of the APC convention committee is a violation of provision of Article 31(iii) of the APC Constitution (2014) as Amended

Adeoti said, ” It is on record and has been decided in several law suits that it is not possible to be a judge in your own case. We note that it is the display of “they cannot do anything” that makes Governor Gboyega Oyetola to remain in membership of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (NCECPC) of APC till date.

” It is on record that we have advised him to resign but he has remained adamant and unperturbed. The reason, by our estimation is simple: Governor Oyetola has enjoyed the manifest misuse of the power of the committee to his own advantage since its evolution. It is sad that the NCECPC has decided all cases brought before it by us and other stakeholders in favour of Oyetola.

“We have it on good authority that there is understanding between members of the NCECPC that they would protect members interests at whatever point it is needed. And this has been the case in all of our efforts to seek justice in all disputation between us and governor.

“In the spirit of fair play, objectivity and natural justice, Governor Oyetola is not supposed to remain in the membership of the NCECPC. What we are witnessing is a case of a thief adjudicating his own case. He can never convict himself. Governor Oyetola’s membership of the NCECPC is against the democratic norms. We dare say that this is capable of causing disquiet, more than we are facing in Osun APC now, if allowed to pass us bye.

“Tomorrow’s governorship primary cannot be fair, free, and equitable if Governor Oyetola is still a member of NCECPC. We note that like it happened in time of the Congress, we are reliably informed that Governor Oyetola is the one who hand-picked the Chairman and members of the primary election committee.”

He said the governor’s camp had perfected their strategy to write out results even if nobody comes out to vote for them.

He also frowned on the inclusion of political appointees as state committee for primary election. He stressed that appointees of the governor cannot be a fair umpire in the election

He continued , “In all of these, the NCECPC owe itself discerning mind to discharge itself well of the assignment on hand and take deserved glory for it, or deliberately support the evil plans by desperate elements who care less about the consequences of their irresponsible actions.

“In spite of the highlighted anomalies above, I and my supporters are going to participate in the primary election tomorrow. We are not going to boycott.

” I want to urge all APC members to go to their collation centres in their various wards to vote for me. I called on the security agencies in the state to provide adequate security for our people. As said earlier, the governor’s camp is planning violence, but we are resolute and believe that the security agents will act responsibly.”