Why We Grounded Peter Obi’s Jet– NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has denied grounding the plane if the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi for political reasons.

The Aviation regulator said the planes were grounded for safety reasons.

In a statement on Thursday, Sam Adurogboye, the NCAA spokesperson said he made an air return after noticing some faults in the aircraft.

Obi’s plane was allegedly grounded at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, heading to Ibadan, Oyo State, for his presidential campaign rally.

The Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager for LP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Oseloka Obaze had raised the arm that the plane was grounded citing “regulatory reasons.

NCAA said, “Our mandate is to ensure the safety of all aircraft operating in Nigeria airspace, regardless of whom they carry.

“Presidential candidates of all parties in the country have been flying around and NCAA’s mandate is to ensure that every aircraft flying meets safety standard.

“We have been grounding planes not fit for flying before now.

“When former President, Olusegun Obasanjo was campaigning for a second term, he wanted to use a particular plane donated by a Nigerian. We noticed that the aircraft was not fit for flying, we grounded it.”