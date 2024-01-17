Why We Set Aside N8bn To Build 3 Primary Schools — Kano Govt

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano Government has explained that it earmarked N8bn for the construction of three primary schools across the state so as to ensure that children from poor backgrounds have a sound educational background.

The governor of the state, Abba Yusuf, also explained that the schools will be sited in each of the senatorial districts with modern learning materials for qualitative education at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

The governor stated that N6bn had been set aside for the renovation of primary schools in the states.

Yusuf, who stated that the era of pupils receiving lessons on the bare floors in the state is over, added that the government also approved the renovation of 26 Special Institutions created by the former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and 17 have been completed.

”We will continue to accord attention to the provision of basic learning facilities that would enable our young pupils to have a conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

“We also spent N500m on the construction of a hostel at the Aliko University Wudil and another N150m was paid for the new environmental and Climate Department at Maitama Sule University.

Advertisement

“Kano Islamic Legal Studies and other Institutions also benefited from the payments of over N100 Million for the registration of their New Courses.

“About 93 per cent Tuition Fees of 501 Masters Students in India and other foreign countries were settled and their four months upkeep allowances were also settled to allow them to face their studies,” he said.

He also disclosed that the government had paid N700m as registration fees for Kano state Students studying at Bayero University, Kano, and also paid N1.5b as WAEC and NECO examination fees for the Secondary School students in the state.