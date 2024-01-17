OAU Establishes Center For Provision Of Smart Energy Solutions

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Adebayo Bamire has disclosed that the institution has established a Center of Excellence for Combined Energy Innovations and Technologies (CoE-CESIT) aimed at providing smart solutions for the future challenges in the energy sector.

Bamire, who was speaking at the Institution’s Faculty of Science 2024 Annual Lecture on Wednesday, stated that the center is a joint initiative of Trans-Disciplinary Research Teams in the Faculty of Science, Center for Energy Research and Development (CERD) and researchers across the globe.

He stated while the long-term plan of the center is to provide smart solutions for the future challenges in the energy sector, it intends to be on the leading edge of new smart petroleum and energy systems technology.

“The Center also aspires to be a reference center both in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea , for expertise and cutting-edge technology to drive the energy sector of the economy.

“This is the critical area that the university intends to explore and I am very optimistic that with the groundbreaking of the OAU COE-CESIT, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) and other critical stakeholders will have a cordial partnership with the university.

“We are open to engaging with all stakeholders and there is a great prospect in this for all. Please be rest assured that our university is steadfast in its commitment to promoting healthy and mutually beneficial relationships, as we strive to attain and uphold our status as a world-class institutions,” he said

The VC stated that the theme of the lecture, “Energy Security , Sustainability and Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges and Opportunities”, touches a very important area that is crucial for the development of the nation, adding that it is also attractive to a diverse audience from the academia, industry professionals, policy-makers and students.

While speaking on the relevance of the theme for the university as one of the frontliners in Nigeria, Bamire stated that the university has taken some crucial decisions towards positioning the university’s research innovation ecosystem as a hub for research, innovation and knowledge creation.

In his opening speech, OAU’s Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Olufemi Adesina explained that the COE-CESIT seeks to attract and develop expertise in emerging areas of energy science and technology research relevant to addressing both industry and educational needs.

“These solutions will assist our nation in charting its course for new economic and job growth,” he said.

He added that the Center needs the support of energy players in the nation to develop, implement and deploy technology solutions to foster national prosperity and energy security.