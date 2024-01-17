CSO Fight Against NSA’s Bill To Recruit Permanent Staff

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A civil society group, Civil Society for Peace, Security and Development (CSPSD), is against a bill before the National Assembly seeking for an Act to provide a framework for the National Security Adviser (NSA) to recruit its permanent staff.

Mr Obadiah Ovye, Co-Convener of CSPSD, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Advertisement

The group was reacting to a ‘bill to enhance institutional memory and effective performance of the responsibilities of the NSA and for related matters’, which would empower the NSA to employ permanent staff.

Ovye said that the proposed bill may, among others, empowers the NSA to appoint such members of staff as he deems necessary, determine their remuneration, allowances and benefits.

He said that the bill, if enacted, would give the NSA sweeping powers that would allow it to bypass existing checks and balances and operate with little oversight.

“This would create a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a single individual and undermine the principles of democracy and accountability.

Advertisement

“More disturbing is that the Act, when in existence, will undermine the President,” he said.

Ovye stressed that if the NSA’s office were to become independent, the dual responsibility of oversight and coordination could overwhelm the individual in the role.

“This would inadvertently lead to a fragmented system and impact adversely on timely coordinated execution of vital security initiatives with implications for the nation’s ability to respond effectively to emerging threats and challenges,” he added.

He added that the establishment of the proposed units under the NSA by the bill would affect the existing security framework and cost the federal government more resources.

He also said that granting the NSA the power to independently recruit permanent personnel would open the office to political patronage without employees undergoing the traditional progression in ranks before assuming sensitive roles within the security architecture.

Advertisement

Ovye implored the president, relevant stakeholders and patriotic citizens to stand against the bill to protect the integrity of the country’s security.

Recall that in Nov 2023 , the Senate at plenary stepped down the bill to allow the National Security Adviser to recruit permanent staff for his office.

The bill has however resurfaced and the office is expected to hold a public hearing on December 30, 2024