Wike-Led PDP Denies Convention Plans To Adopt Jonathan For 2027

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A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being led by the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has strongly denied reports claiming it planned to hold a convention to affirm former President Goodluck Jonathan as its 2027 presidential candidate, describing the reports as false, misleading, and unauthorised.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, issued a statement on Friday distancing the party from the alleged plan.

He called on security agencies to investigate the source of the reports and prosecute those responsible for what he termed an attempt to create political tension and bring the party into disrepute.

The denial follows an announcement on Thursday by a faction of the Interim National Working Committee led by Tanimu Turaki, which had planned to convene a convention in Abuja on Saturday to endorse Jonathan as the party’s candidate for the 2027 election.

The PDP noted that Senator Sandy Onor was recently screened, cleared, and presented as the party’s presidential candidate for 2027.

It urged former President Jonathan to publicly distance himself from the move to protect the integrity of the democratic process and his personal reputation.

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“The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party has been drawn to misleading information and unfounded reports circulating in certain quarters regarding an alleged planned convention aimed at affirming former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR as the presidential candidate of the PDP,” the statement read.

“The Party wishes to categorically state that no such convention, meeting, or process has been scheduled, approved, or endorsed by the leadership or any recognised organ of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement added.

The party emphasised that it has successfully concluded all its primary elections, including governorship, state assembly, national assembly, and presidential primaries, in line with INEC guidelines, the Electoral Act, and the PDP Constitution.

“In view of this development, we respectfully call on former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to publicly dissociate himself from this charade in order to protect the integrity of the democratic process and preserve the credibility he earned while serving the nation.

“We also call on relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate the source of these false reports and take appropriate action against the perpetrators whose motive is nothing but to create political tension in the country.

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“The PDP will henceforth not fold its arms and allow the party to be dragged into disrepute through falsehood, misinformation, and unauthorised political activities aimed at undermining its integrity and democratic structures.

“The party remains totally committed to due process, internal democracy, and the rule of law in all its political activities and engagements, and will continue to protect the sanctity of its constitutional processes and decisions,” they said.