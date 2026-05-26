FCT Projects Will Secure Victory For Tinubu In 2027 — Wike

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday expressed confidence that the ongoing infrastructural projects across Abuja and the satellite towns would secure victory for President Bola Tinubu in the FCT during the 2027 elections.

Wike spoke after inspecting several ongoing projects across the nation’s capital as part of preparations for the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration.

The minister said he was impressed with the pace and quality of work at the various project sites, disclosing that most of them would be ready before the anniversary celebrations at the end of the month.

Among the projects inspected were the Court of Appeal complex in Dakibiyu, judges’ quarters in Katampe, Collector Road CN2 in Katampe, the OSEX main carriageways, Gaduwa District roads, and the access road to the informal sector site in Wasa, where the Apo Mechanic Village is expected to be relocated.

Speaking after the inspection, Wike said the rehabilitation work at the Court of Appeal complex in Dakibiyu had reached about 70 per cent completion.

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“Today again is yet another good day for us. As we prepare for the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, we went to the rehabilitation site at Dakibiyu and, unlike what we normally see there, we are very satisfied with the work done.

“I can say that the project is almost at 70 per cent completion. They are now doing the finishing touches, including painting for the second and third coats. You can see the air conditioners are working, the courts are being polished, so we are quite impressed with the progress so far,” he said.

The minister said the inspection team also visited the judges’ quarters in Katampe, where residences for Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and FCT High Court judges are being completed.

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According to him, the residences are almost fully completed, while work is also progressing at the proposed site for the Industrial Court residences and Code of Conduct Tribunal quarters.

Wike further commended construction firm CGC for the pace of work on the Collector Road CN2 project in Katampe, noting that the road, walkways and streetlights were nearing completion.

He added that similar progress was recorded at the OSEX main carriageways and the Gaduwa District road projects, where installation of streetlights, walkways and road markings was ongoing.

At Kabusa, the minister said the bridge project had been completed, while installation of streetlights and final road surfacing works were nearing conclusion.

Wike also inspected the informal sector site in Wasa, designated for the relocation of the Apo Mechanic Village.

He disclosed that roads and streetlights at the site had already been completed, with water connection remaining the major outstanding component.

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The minister said security agencies had also been invited to commence work on a police station and residential quarters within the area.

“By and large, we are very impressed with the quality of work and the contractors have kept to their promise that, by the end of the month, most of these projects will be ready ahead of the anniversary celebrations for Mr. President,” he stated.

On the number of projects lined up for inauguration, Wike said the FCT Administration was expecting not less than 20 projects to be commissioned as part of activities marking Tinubu’s second year in office.

He, however, said the figure could exceed 20, as several water and road projects across the area councils were yet to be fully counted.

“I said not less than 20 projects, but it may even be more than 20 because I did not include the water projects at Bwari and Karu. There are also projects in AMAC and Bwari Area Council,” he said.

The minister also listed the Pai-Gomani road, as well as roads in Gwagwalada and Nyanya, among projects expected to be inaugurated.

Wike took a swipe at opposition politicians and coalition groups, challenging critics of the administration to visit Abuja and assess the level of development across the territory.

“I think it will be interesting for the public to see governance in action. I wonder where the opposition or coalition members are. Where are they indeed? They should come and see what is happening in the FCT,” he said.

Responding to questions on why the administration appeared to be paying particular attention to the judiciary, Wike rejected suggestions of preferential treatment, insisting that all sectors were receiving attention.

“For the judiciary to be independent, you have to provide all the things required for that independence. Welfare is part of it. Improving their working conditions is part of it. Providing the necessary infrastructure is also part of it,” he said.

He added that the administration was also investing in schools, rural water supply and other critical sectors across the territory.

On the political implications of the projects ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike said recent developments in the FCT showed that residents were beginning to support the ruling party because of visible infrastructure and improved living conditions.

He cited the outcome of recent Area Council elections, where the ruling party reportedly recorded victories in areas it had not previously won.

“What the people want is simple — they want to feel the impact of governance. Nigerians are interested in good governance. They are interested in infrastructure, electricity and improved living conditions.

“With what I have seen, I believe the President will not only get the required percentage in the FCT, but will also win comfortably,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor argued that the current administration was the first to significantly extend development projects beyond Abuja city centre into satellite towns and rural communities.

He referenced the commissioning of the A2-Pai Road in Kwali, describing it as the first time a President had visited such a rural area to inaugurate a project.

According to him, the ongoing development drive, including roads, water projects and the planned relocation of mechanics from Apo to Wasa, would positively impact residents and reshape political support in the territory.

“That is governance in action. That is the real test, positive impact on the lives of the people,” Wike added.