Qatar Orders Iranian Military, Security Attachés Out Within 24 Hours

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Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared the military attaché and security attaché at the Iranian Embassy in Doha, along with all staff in their respective offices, persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.

In a diplomatic note delivered to the Iranian Embassy, the ministry said it “considers both the military attaché and the security attaché persona non grata” and requested their immediate departure.

The ministry cited “repeated acts of aggression and violations of Qatar’s sovereignty and security,” including recent missile and drone activity in the Gulf, as the reason for the expulsion.

The expulsion is limited to the military and security sections of the embassy and does not affect the ambassador or other diplomatic personnel, signaling a targeted diplomatic measure rather than a full rupture of relations.

Officials described the move as a necessary step to protect Qatar’s territorial integrity and national interests. “Continued hostile actions will be met with additional measures to protect national interests and uphold international law,” the ministry said in its statement.

The decision follows a recent Iranian ballistic missile strike near Ras Laffan Industrial City, a critical hub for Qatar’s liquefied natural gas exports.

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Qatar condemned the strike as a direct threat to its infrastructure and regional stability. Authorities have emphasized that such activity poses a serious risk to security in the Gulf, and Qatar has repeatedly protested these actions through diplomatic channels.

Analysts note that the expulsion could affect diplomatic dynamics in the Gulf, where Qatar has traditionally maintained dialogue with Iran despite regional rivalries.

Observers say the move sends a clear signal that Qatar will act decisively to defend its sovereignty.

No immediate comment was available from the Iranian Embassy in Doha or Iran’s Foreign Ministry regarding the expulsion.

Qatar has stressed that it reserves the right to take further measures consistent with international law to safeguard its security.