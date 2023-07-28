Wike’s Ministerial Nomination Reward For ‘Anti- Party’

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The nomination of former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike for a ministerial position is a ‘reward for rascality’, according to the view of our respondent in an interview on Friday.

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had Wednesday submitted his ministerial list to the Senate with Wike making the list. Wike is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, but openly worked for the All Progressives Congress during the 2023 presidential election.

Some stakeholders that spoke with THE WHISTLER said Tinubu had rewarded Wike for his anti-PDP posture during the election.

Barr Nnadume Offorkansi, a human rights activist, said, “Tinubu has just rewarded Wike’s rascality. Wike openly worked against his party which was a plus to Tinubu. He was clever anyway for finding a way to be close to power after leaving office as governor under the platform of PDP.”

Osmond Eze, a commentator on national issues, said Wike sacrificed his co-G-Governors to find favour in the Tinubu government.

He said, “I wouldn’t know the political limbo other members of the G-5 have found themselves. But Wike dribbled them in a manner they never expected. One wonders whether Wike is now in the APC even though Tinubu has a right to appoint his ministers from other political parties, and even non-politicians.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been advised to appoint former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, as his minister of works.

Mike Eze, an Abakaliki-based civil engineer, said, “Umahi’s scorecard as Ebonyi governor is excellent because he used local contents in executing all the constructions his administration executed. He was able to rejuvenate local engineers to become world-class. The quality of works executed during his era as Ebonyi governor also attests to what Nigerians night expect if Umahi heads the Federal Ministry of Works.”

Steven Nwambe, from Ebonyi State, however, wondered how Umahi who is in the Senate should be considered for a ministerial position.

According to him, “We have other experienced and quality sons and daughters of Ebonyi State to be appointed minister instead of appointing our senator. Probably, Umahi is not sure if his electoral victory being contested at the tribunal will favour him. He might also be in jeopardy if Tinubu’s election is upturned by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”