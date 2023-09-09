Winning Kogi Governorship Seat Will Not Be Difficult For APC, Ganduje Says

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said winning Kogi State in the November 11 governorship election will not be difficult for the party.

He assured that the party is working hard and strategizing on how to retain the state.

Ganduje who spoke on Saturday in Sokoto said, “You are aware that Kogi is part of progressive and we have been winning the state before now, so winning the state will not in any way be difficult for us.

“The governor is in charge in the state and I know with him and his achievements in office so far, we are good to go,” he said.

Speaking on the performance of the Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu’s first 100 days in office, Ganduje said, “I came and saw the achievements recorded so far by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, and I am fully impressed with what I saw so far.

“The governor is a young man who is ready for the job. I can see that immediately after he was declared as the governor-elect, he started to make plans for what he intends to do when he assumes office.

“The results of his plan are what we are seeing now. When I came here, I witnessed the distribution of palliatives to the victims of flooding.

“I also inaugurated another newly constructed road yesterday which was part of his achievement within 100 days. These are apart from numerous road projects still expected to be inaugurated soon,” he said.