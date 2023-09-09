Beheaded DPO Held His Ground Against Gunmen As His Men Retreated, Police Explain Rivers Killing

Following the beheading of the Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim in Rivers State, the State Police Command, on Saturday explained the circumstances leading to his death, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Police, Emeka Nwonyi, through the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, issued a day after the killing of the senior police officer said efforts had been made to track the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Recall a viral video on Saturday showed a mutilated body of a police officer who was later identified as that the DPO, Angbashim from the Rivers State Police Command.

The gunmen also decapitated Angbashim, who was leading assault on criminals, according to the police.

The statement read, “In an unfortunate incident on the evening of September 8, 2023, the DPO of Ahoda Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal black spots in the region. The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts.

“Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat.

“Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.”

The statement further explained that, “The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco.

“However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of SP Bako Angbashim and all those affected by this distressing incident,” the Commissioner of Police said.