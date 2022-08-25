Wole Olanipekun Floors NBA As Disciplinary Committee Acquits Firm Of Moves To Influence Judges

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Allegations of professional misconduct against a partner in the firm of the Chairman of Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun SAN, has been resolved against the outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata.

The contention between the NBA and Olanipekun became public after the association stated that Ms Ogunde, a partner in his law firm sought for client’s engagement of her principal (in a $130m case) over his alleged influence on judges.

The partner in question had apologized for what she did while Olanipekun maintained that she acted without the firm’s knowledge.

But NBA wanted Olanipekun to recuse himself from the BOB office for an independent probe by the LPDC which is under the BoB headed by him.

It is not clear whether Olanipekun recused himself from the Committee ‘s investigation.

But in a letter dated August 19, the Committee held that it saw no merit in recommending further investigation against the partners of the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co.

It’s findings reads, “

“With regards to the Applicant’s prayer to also consider whether the partners of the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co are not liable to be disciplined, I hold the humble view that since there is no evidence to show that the Respondent indeed acted with the knowledge and consent of the Principal partners, especially with the partner’s express and constant denial of the content of Exhibit 1 to the effect that the Respondent acted without the authority or consent of the Principal partners or the firm, I cannot situate that angle of the Applicant’s prayer to both the Act and Rules.”