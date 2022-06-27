World Drug Day: Public Officers Urged To Make Sustainable Efforts To Prevent Drug Abuse

To mark the 2022 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking/World Drug Day, civil society organizations (CSO) have urged public officers to make sustainable efforts to prevent drug abuse among themselves.

The CSOs said this on Monday in a letter signed by Ariyo-Dare Atoye of Adopt A Goal Initiative, Maryam Ahmed of Center For Liberty, Solomon Apenja of Campaign-Finance Integrity Network, and Jude Feranmi of Raising New Voices Initiative.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is celebrated annually on June 26.

In the letter, the CSOs commended Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on his efforts made to tackle drug trafficking and abuse in the country.

“From your days as an officer of the Nigerian Army and as military administrator of Borno and Lagos States, you have left no one in doubt about your leadership quality, competence, sagacity, and ability to optimally deliver on whatever responsibility is thrust on you by society and by God,” the letter reads.

“Within the few months you have held sway as the Chairman/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), you have rejuvenated the agency and repositioned it to deliver on its core mandate of ridding Nigeria of the menace of drugs abuse and impeding the use of Nigeria as a transit hub/route for illicit drugs.

“We join the generality of Nigerians to commend your efforts and congratulate you on the occasion of the 2022 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse for the victories you have won in the fight against drug abuse.

“We encourage you to do more and to continue your push toward mainstreaming the issue of drug abuse in the leadership recruitment process in Nigeria and governance.

“You are an asset of inestimable value to Nigeria, the International community, and humanity,” read the statement.