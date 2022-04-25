Worshippers Injured As Church Collapses During Service In Badagry

There was pandemonium in Iragbo area of Badagry, Lagos as a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church in the community collapsed on worshippers during Sunday service.

No fewer than six persons were said to have sustained injuries in the incident.

The church was said to have came down during the morning rain accompanied by heavy storm while the service was in progress.

One of the members of the church who was also a victim, Mr Tunde Topohozin, told journalists that six members of the church sustained serious injuries.

Topohozin said medical attention was given to the injured but they were not given proper treatment because no medical doctor was available at the hospital.

He said, “I also sustained a serious knee injury, but thank God no life was lost.

“Just around 9:30 this morning, during the church service, there was a heavy storm which hit the church building, and before we could know what was happening, the whole church building collapsed.

“Some were able to escape, while about six of us sustained serious injuries.

“Those that were seriously injured were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper attention.

“Since my injury is not much, I decided to take care of myself.”

The Baale of the Iragbo community, Chief Thoma Agodi, said he was inside his palace when a resident came to inform him that the church building had collapsed.

He said, “We have to thank God that nobody died in the incident.”